The PizzaRev-olution Heats Up in Coral Gables

Miami, FL (RestaurantNews.com) PizzaRev is heating up Coral Gables! To mark its grand opening on March 30, the new build-your-own artisanal pizza shop will host a "Pizzas for a Purpose" fundraising event at 130 Miracle Mile. Guests are invited to "pay-what-you-want" for their first custom-built, personal-sized pizza, an $8 contribution is suggested. One hundred percent of proceeds from all "pay-what-you-want" pizzas will benefit Feeding South Florida, the leading domestic hunger-relief organization in the region, serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties.

“We are passionate supporters of organizations that positively impact the communities we serve and we admire the work that Feeding South Florida has done to change lives one meal at a time,” said PizzaRev franchisee Chris Mellgren, CEO of Miami-based Surfside Pizza, LLC. “My team and I are excited about partnering with Feeding South Florida to support their mission of helping South Florida’s hungry and look forward to supporting that mission at our grand opening and in the future.”

“Feeding South Florida is thrilled to partner with an innovative company like PizzaRev,” said Paco Velez, President & CEO of Feeding South Florida. “Raising awareness about the issue of hunger in South Florida is a priority for us, so we’re excited for the community to extend their generosity and help feed those in need as they enjoy this new restaurant!”

The Coral Gables restaurant is the first of 45 franchise locations Surfside Pizza, LLC has planned for the South Florida market. Mellgren also operates one of the largest Dunkin’ Donuts franchise networks in the state, Surfside Coffee, LLC. Mellgren brings a wealth of experience in the space having developed multiple, highly successful franchise networks across the U.S.

“Our team is fired up about our first of many PizzaRev openings and couldn’t be happier with choosing Coral Gables as the launch pad for South Florida’s PizzaRev-olution,” said Mellgren.

PizzaRev is on a mission to change how consumers think about pizza with offerings like fresh pressed, homemade dough, locally sourced ingredients, all-natural cheeses, and vegan and gluten-free options. PizzaRev offers a fully-customized dining experience that empowers guests to craft a personal pizza, including any of the 30+ toppings, for one price. The restaurant also serves custom entrée salads, a delectable Oreo dessert pizza, and a selection of beer and wine.

Most unique to PizzaRev, and what enables the restaurant’s unprecedented speed of service, is the custom-built, 900-degree stone-bed oven. Guests watch the dancing flames in the background as their pizzas are fired to a perfect, Roman-style crispiness in less than three minutes. Exposed ceilings, concrete floors and natural tones will offer a minimalist yet inviting atmosphere, where the focus is on providing guests with an interactive pizza experience unlike anything they’ve ever had.

PizzaRev® fans can join the ‘Rev Rewards’ program by downloading the mobile app, which features an intuitive mobile ordering experience. Rev Rewards members are empowered to earn points for their purchases, redeem points for free menu cover items, and gain access to exclusive deals and gifts. The first gift for new Rev Rewards members: a free pizza or entrée salad on their next PizzaRev visit.

PizzaRev of Coral Gables is located in the heart of the Gables on Miracle Mile next to Barnes & Noble and will be open Sunday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – Midnight.

About PizzaRev

PizzaRev is a “build-your-own” fast-casual pizza concept that has reinvented the way America eats its favorite food. Guests are empowered to fully customize a personal-sized, 11″ pizza for one price. Homemade dough options, flavorful sauces, all-natural cheeses, and more than 30+ artisanal toppings, everything is on display at PizzaRev and assembled right before your eyes. The pizzas are then fired in a 900-degree, stone-bed oven, which produces a crispy Roman-style pizza in just three minutes. Los Angeles-based PizzaRev was founded in 2012; the executive team possesses a combination of Fortune 500 operating experience and high-profile restaurant management. PizzaRev is currently franchising and currently operates 49 locations with more than 200 additional franchises under development across Mexico, Washington, D.C., and 17 states: AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, MA, MN, NE, NJ, ND, NV, NY, OH, SD, TN, TX and UT. Visit www.PizzaRev.com for the latest company news and location information. You can also find PizzaRev on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

About Feeding South Florida®

Feeding South Florida® is a member of the Feeding America® network of food banks and the leading domestic hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. Our mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Feeding South Florida rescues 44 million pounds of food annually, serving 784,110 individuals in need of food assistance – 264,280 of whom are children and 130,000 are older adults. Feeding South Florida is the largest and most efficient food bank in each county it serves, providing for 25% of the state’s food insecure population, through a local network of more than 400 nonprofit partner agencies and direct service programs. For more information, visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org or call 954.518.1818.